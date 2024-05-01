Local dancers perform a hula dance at the Hawaiian Festival April 28 on Sagami General Depot, Japan. The event drew more than 24,000 visitors, the largest crowd since the event began being hosted there in 2013.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2024 Date Posted: 05.06.2024 20:40 Photo ID: 8386197 VIRIN: 240428-A-HP857-7591 Resolution: 851x505 Size: 154.35 KB Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Record 24,000 visitors attend combined half marathon, Hawaiian Fest at Sagami Depot [Image 5 of 5], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.