Two Communities Make a Splash

A group of juvenile salmon are released into the Oirase River during the 25th annual Oirase Salmon Release at Shimoda Salmon Park, Japan, March 16, 2024. The annual event is a local effort to help encourage awareness and appreciation for the environment in a fun way while promoting Japanese-American relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2024 20:28
|Photo ID:
|8386147
|VIRIN:
|240316-F-EP621-1196
|Resolution:
|2813x1875
|Size:
|883.16 KB
|Location:
|OIRASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
