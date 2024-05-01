Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two Communities Make a Splash [Image 4 of 5]

    Two Communities Make a Splash

    OIRASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A group of juvenile salmon are released into the Oirase River during the 25th annual Oirase Salmon Release at Shimoda Salmon Park, Japan, March 16, 2024. The annual event is a local effort to help encourage awareness and appreciation for the environment in a fun way while promoting Japanese-American relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 20:28
    Photo ID: 8386147
    VIRIN: 240316-F-EP621-1196
    Resolution: 2813x1875
    Size: 883.16 KB
    Location: OIRASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Two Communities Make a Splash [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Local
    Team Misawa
    Misawa Mission

