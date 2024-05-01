Two Communities Make a Splash

A man lowers a net full of juvenile salmon into a tub during the 25th annual Oirase Salmon Release at Shimoda Salmon Park, Japan, March 16, 2024. The annual event is a local effort to help encourage awareness and appreciation for the environment in a fun way while promoting Japanese-American relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

