    Vice Adm. Collin Green, Deputy Commander of USSOCOM, Retirement Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    Vice Adm. Collin Green, Deputy Commander of USSOCOM, Retirement Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Destiny Cheek 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    240503-N-LV695-1110 SAN DIEGO (May 3, 2024) Vice Adm. Collin Green, Deputy Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, is presented a gift during his retirement ceremony at Naval Special Warfare Command. Green celebrated 38 years of Naval service in the presence of family, friends, and teammates. Naval Special Warfare is the U.S. Navy’s special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain access for the Joint Force in strategic competition. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Destiny Cheek)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Adm. Collin Green, Deputy Commander of USSOCOM, Retirement Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Destiny Cheek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSW
    NSWC
    USSOCOM
    Vice Admiral Collin Green

