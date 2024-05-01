Vice Adm. Collin Green, Deputy Commander of USSOCOM, Retirement Ceremony

240503-N-LV695-1072 SAN DIEGO (May 3, 2024) Retired Vice Adm. Sean Pybus gives remarks during a retirement ceremony in honor of Vice Adm. Collin Green, Deputy Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command. Green celebrated 38 years of Naval service in the presence of family, friends, and teammates. Naval Special Warfare is the U.S. Navy’s special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain access for the Joint Force in strategic competition. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Destiny Cheek)

