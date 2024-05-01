BTF returns from supporting Balikatan 24”

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing remove a drogue parachute from the runway following the landing of a B-52H Stratofortress deployed from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The B-52s are part of a Bomber Task Force deployment in support of Exercise Balikatan 24, April 29, 2024. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric Summers Jr.)

