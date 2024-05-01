BTF returns from supporting Balikatan 24”

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, arrives at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after completing a Bomber Task Force mission in support of Exercise Balikatan 24, hosted in the Philippines, April 29, 2024. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric Summers Jr.)

