    BTF returns from supporting Balikatan 24” [Image 3 of 9]

    BTF returns from supporting Balikatan 24”

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.29.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric Summers 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Kellet, a dedicated crew chief with 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, signals for a B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, to stop on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after completing a Bomber Task Force mission in support of Balikatan 24, hosted in the Philippines, April 29, 2024. Bomber missions provide opportunities to train and work with Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric Summers Jr.)

    This work, BTF returns from supporting Balikatan 24” [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Eric Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-52 Stratofortress
    Balikatan
    BTF
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

