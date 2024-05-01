Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape pre-team training exercise [Image 9 of 14]

    Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape pre-team training exercise

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso 

    325th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape pipeline student with class 25-02 examines a wild onion at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 2, 2024. Throughout the pipeline, students are taught techniques so they will be able to utilize their surroundings in order to train at-risk personnel to survive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 12:51
    Photo ID: 8385159
    VIRIN: 240502-F-DB615-1277
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
    This work, Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape pre-team training exercise [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SERE
    survival
    Fairchild Air Force Base
    Training

