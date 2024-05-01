Survival, Evasion, Resistence, and Escape pre-team training exercise

U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape pipeline students with class 25-02 examine a wild onion at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 2, 2024. Throughout the pipeline, students are taught techniques so they will be able to utilize their surroundings in order to train at-risk personnel to survive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

