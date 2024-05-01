A U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape pipeline student with class 25-02 tests the stability of a bench at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 2, 2024. Students are given a minimum amount of supplies and tasked with creating livable environments to hone their survival abilities, to ensure they will be able to train at-risk personnel to survive and return with honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2024 Date Posted: 05.06.2024 12:51 Photo ID: 8385164 VIRIN: 240502-F-DB615-1314 Resolution: 3731x5607 Size: 1.58 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape pre-team training exercise [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.