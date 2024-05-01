Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape pre-team training exercise [Image 14 of 14]

    Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape pre-team training exercise

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso 

    325th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape pipeline student with class 25-02 tests the stability of a bench at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 2, 2024. Students are given a minimum amount of supplies and tasked with creating livable environments to hone their survival abilities, to ensure they will be able to train at-risk personnel to survive and return with honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.06.2024 12:51
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape pre-team training exercise [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    SERE
    survival
    Fairchild Air Force Base
    Training

