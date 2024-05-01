A U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape pipeline student with class 25-02 tests the stability of a bench at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 2, 2024. Students are given a minimum amount of supplies and tasked with creating livable environments to hone their survival abilities, to ensure they will be able to train at-risk personnel to survive and return with honor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2024 12:51
|Photo ID:
|8385164
|VIRIN:
|240502-F-DB615-1314
|Resolution:
|3731x5607
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape pre-team training exercise [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT