U.S. service members from Special Operations Command Africa descend during a military freefall training jump at Saulgau Airport, Germany, April 26, 2024. Airborne special operations forces conduct quarterly military freefall trainings in order to maintain currency and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 05.06.2024 07:58 Photo ID: 8384545 VIRIN: 240426-F-UU560-5439 Resolution: 2707x4069 Size: 420.77 KB Location: STUTTGART, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airborne Freefall Training [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jennifer Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.