    Airborne Freefall Training [Image 4 of 5]

    Airborne Freefall Training

    STUTTGART, GERMANY

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    U.S. service members from Special Operations Command Africa descend during a military freefall training jump at Saulgau Airport, Germany, April 26, 2024. Airborne special operations forces conduct quarterly military freefall trainings in order to maintain currency and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy)

    This work, Airborne Freefall Training [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jennifer Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

