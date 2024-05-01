Airborne Freefall Training

A U.S. Army special forces Soldier with Special Operations Command Africa collapses his parachute after completing a military freefall training jump at Saulgau Airport, Germany, April 26, 2024. Airborne special operations forces conduct quarterly military freefall trainings in order to maintain currency and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy)

