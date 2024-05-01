USS Frank Cable Weapon's Department Conducts Training

POLARIS POINT, Guam (Feb. 8, 2024) – Torpedoman’s Mate 1st Class Joseph Sowders, assigned to the Weapon’s Department onboard the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), guides a crane system during a training evolution, Feb. 8. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Andrew McPeek)
