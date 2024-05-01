Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Frank Cable Weapon's Department Conducts Training [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Frank Cable Weapon's Department Conducts Training

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Seaman Andrew McPeek 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    POLARIS POINT, Guam (Feb. 8, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), work on the internal device of a 6-inch counter measure set, acoustic system, Feb. 8. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Andrew McPeek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 21:58
    Photo ID: 8383715
    VIRIN: 240208-N-YQ428-1034
    Resolution: 3777x2832
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    TAGS

    USS Frank Cable
    Weapon's Departement
    6-inch counter measure set

