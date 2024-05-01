Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    349th Force Support Squadron Photo [Image 2 of 2]

    349th Force Support Squadron Photo

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Moore 

    349th Air Mobility Wing

    Members assigned to the 349th Force Support Squadron pose for a photo in front of the 349th Air Mobility Wing Headquarters building, Travis Air Force Base, California, May 5, 2024. The 349th AMW mission is to generate and sustain combat-ready mobility Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Moore)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 19:28
    VIRIN: 240505-F-UO149-2002
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    This work, 349th Force Support Squadron Photo [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Andrew Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF Reserve
    Reserve Ready

