Members assigned to the 349th Force Support Squadron pose for a photo in front of the 349th Air Mobility Wing Headquarters building, Travis Air Force Base, California, May 5, 2024. The 349th AMW mission is to generate and sustain combat-ready mobility Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Moore)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2024 19:28
|Photo ID:
|8383424
|VIRIN:
|240505-F-UO149-2001
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|5.16 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 349th Force Support Squadron Photo [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Andrew Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT