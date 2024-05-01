Unit's first female African-American commander overseas joins African Lion 2024

U.S. Army Capt. Markia Hobbs, commander of the 642nd Regional Support Group, Headquarters, Headquarters Company, poses for a photo in Ben Ghilouf, Tunisia on May 5, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premiere joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Logan Whorton)

