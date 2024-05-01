Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unit's first female African-American commander overseas joins African Lion 2024 [Image 4 of 6]

    Unit's first female African-American commander overseas joins African Lion 2024

    BEN GHILOUF, TUNISIA

    05.05.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Logan Whorton 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Capt. Markia Hobbs, commander of the 642nd Regional Support Group, Headquarters, Headquarters Company, poses for a photo in Ben Ghilouf, Tunisia on May 5, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premiere joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Logan Whorton)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 17:54
    Photo ID: 8383405
    VIRIN: 240505-A-FY273-6494
    Resolution: 3208x4812
    Size: 6.39 MB
    Location: BEN GHILOUF, TN
    This work, Unit's first female African-American commander overseas joins African Lion 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Logan Whorton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    642nd RSG
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    Tunisian Armed Forces
    Joint-Service Exercise
    SETAF-AF

