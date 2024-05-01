Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unit's first female African-American commander overseas joins African Lion 2024 [Image 1 of 6]

    Unit's first female African-American commander overseas joins African Lion 2024

    BEN GHILOUF, TUNISIA

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Dylan Grace 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Capt. Markia Hobbs, commander of Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 642nd Regional Support Group, speaks with the senior ranking officer of the Tunisian Armed Forces in Ben Ghilouf about the logistics partnership between U.S. and Tunisian Armed Forces in Ben Ghilouf, Tunisia on May 2, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premiere joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dylan Grace)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 17:54
    Photo ID: 8383402
    VIRIN: 240502-A-PI398-1690
    Resolution: 6373x3845
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: BEN GHILOUF, TN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    642 RSG
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    Tunisian Armed Forces
    Joint-Service Exercise
    SETAF-AF

