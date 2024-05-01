U.S. Army Capt. Markia Hobbs, commander of Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 642nd Regional Support Group, speaks with the senior ranking officer of the Tunisian Armed Forces in Ben Ghilouf about the logistics partnership between U.S. and Tunisian Armed Forces in Ben Ghilouf, Tunisia on May 2, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premiere joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dylan Grace)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2024 Date Posted: 05.05.2024 17:54 Photo ID: 8383402 VIRIN: 240502-A-PI398-1690 Resolution: 6373x3845 Size: 1.89 MB Location: BEN GHILOUF, TN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Unit's first female African-American commander overseas joins African Lion 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Dylan Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.