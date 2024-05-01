Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    April RSD at the 182nd Airlift Wing [Image 5 of 5]

    April RSD at the 182nd Airlift Wing

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Avery Litton 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Monica Moushon, a health systems technician with the 182nd Medical Group, Illinois Air National Guard, poses for a portrait during drill weekend in Peoria, Illinois, May 3, 2024. Moushon has been in the military for 10 years and works here on base full-time. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Avery Litton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 16:19
    Photo ID: 8383306
    VIRIN: 240503-Z-OR724-1007
    Resolution: 2695x4050
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, April RSD at the 182nd Airlift Wing [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Avery Litton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    April RSD at the 182nd Airlift Wing
    April RSD at the 182nd Airlift Wing
    April RSD at the 182nd Airlift Wing
    April RSD at the 182nd Airlift Wing
    April RSD at the 182nd Airlift Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    Air Force We Need
    More Lethal and Ready Force
    Faster and Smarter Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT