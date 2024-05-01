Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    April RSD at the 182nd Airlift Wing [Image 3 of 5]

    April RSD at the 182nd Airlift Wing

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Avery Litton 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ethan Ong, an isochronal crew chief with the 182nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, inflates a tire on a C-130H Hercules during drill at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, May 3, 2024. A crew chiefs’ duties include extensive preflight and post-flight inspections, intake inspections and all-around maintenance to ensure the aircraft is ready for takeoff. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Avery Litton)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 16:19
    Photo ID: 8383304
    VIRIN: 240503-Z-OR724-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.59 MB
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, April RSD at the 182nd Airlift Wing [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Avery Litton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    Air Force We Need
    More Lethal and Ready Force
    Faster and Smarter Air Force

