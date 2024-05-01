U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ethan Ong, an isochronal crew chief with the 182nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, inflates a tire on a C-130H Hercules during drill at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, May 3, 2024. A crew chiefs’ duties include extensive preflight and post-flight inspections, intake inspections and all-around maintenance to ensure the aircraft is ready for takeoff. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Avery Litton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 05.05.2024 16:19 Photo ID: 8383304 VIRIN: 240503-Z-OR724-1003 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 7.59 MB Location: PEORIA, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, April RSD at the 182nd Airlift Wing [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Avery Litton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.