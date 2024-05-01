U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Wells, a heavy mobile equipment mechanic with the 182nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, performs maintenance on a vehicle over drill weekend in Peoria, Illinois, May 3, 2024. Wells has been in the military for 12 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Avery Litton)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2024 16:19
|Photo ID:
|8383302
|VIRIN:
|240503-Z-OR724-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.95 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, April RSD at the 182nd Airlift Wing [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Avery Litton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
