Brigadier General Monie Ulis, Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army South, and Commodore Errington Ricardo Shurland, Chief of Staff of the Barbados Defence Force, share a firm handshake as a symbol of cooperation and partnership during the opening ceremony of Ex Tradewinds 24 in Paragon Army Base in Charnocks, Barbados, on on May 4, 2024.
Photo Credit: PO2 Jorge, 12 Wing Imaging Services, Shearwater.
This work, Ex TRADEWINDS Opening Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by OF-4 Eduardo Jorge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ex TRADEWINDS Opening Ceremony
