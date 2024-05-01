Ex TRADEWINDS Opening Ceremony

Commander Mark Peterson of the Barbados Defence Force, joined by Colonel Charles Karels, Director of U.S. Army South, and Lieutenant Colonel Carlos Lovell, salutes the parade during the opening ceremony of Ex Tradewinds 24 at Paragon Army Base in Charnocks, Barbados, on May 4, 2024.



Photo Credit: PO2 Jorge, 12 Wing Imaging Services, Shearwater.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.05.2024