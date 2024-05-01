Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ex TRADEWINDS Opening Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    Ex TRADEWINDS Opening Ceremony

    CITY, BARBADOS

    05.04.2024

    Photo by OF-4 Eduardo Jorge 

    U.S. Army South

    Commander Mark Peterson of the Barbados Defence Force, joined by Colonel Charles Karels, Director of U.S. Army South, and Lieutenant Colonel Carlos Lovell, salutes the parade during the opening ceremony of Ex Tradewinds 24 at Paragon Army Base in Charnocks, Barbados, on May 4, 2024.

    Photo Credit: PO2 Jorge, 12 Wing Imaging Services, Shearwater.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 14:38
    Photo ID: 8383054
    VIRIN: 240504-D-GQ632-6316
    Resolution: 6982x3984
    Size: 14.62 MB
    Location: CITY, BB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ex TRADEWINDS Opening Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by OF-4 Eduardo Jorge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TW24
    LSGE24

