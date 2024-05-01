Kevin Bostick from the Southern Command J7/9 Exercise and Coalition Affairs Directorate, Brigadier General Monie Ulis, Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army South, and Colonel Charles Karels, Director of U.S. Army South, come together to inaugurate Ex Tradewinds 24 at Paragon Army Base in Charnocks, Barbados on May 4, 2024.



Photo Credit: PO2 Jorge, 12 Wing Imaging Services, Shearwater.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.05.2024 14:38 Photo ID: 8383055 VIRIN: 240504-D-GQ632-9462 Resolution: 5817x3784 Size: 13.44 MB Location: CITY, BB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ex TRADEWINDS Opening Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by OF-4 Eduardo Jorge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.