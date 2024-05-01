5th Fleet Reserve Sailors Build Warfighting Readiness in Mako Storm 2024

240418-N-CI480-1013 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. – Capt. Andy Needles, left, commanding officer of NR NAVCENT/C5F headquarters unit; Rear Adm. Jeff Jurgemeyer, center, NAVCENT/C5F vice commander; and Rear Adm. Kenneth Blackmon, vice commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command and the operational level of war force design flag champion for the Navy Reserve, discuss best practices for senior leaders in maritime operations centers during Mako Storm 2024. Blackmon stressed the importance of always looking at the “so what” of a brief, with every part conveying the right information for the commander to make appropriate and timely decisions. Mako Storm, held April 18-21 at the Navy Warfare Development Center’s state-of-the-art maritime operations center, aimed to test the operational warfighting readiness of Reserve Sailors from U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet units, preparing them with rigorous real-life scenarios relevant to today’s dynamic security environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Ian Delossantos)

