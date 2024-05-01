5th Fleet Reserve Sailors Build Warfighting Readiness in Mako Storm 2024

240418-N-CI480-1012 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. – Intelligence Specialist 3rd Class Shea Outlaw, lead intelligence analyst for Mako Storm 2024, speaks to a fellow exercise participant April 18, 2024, on board Naval Station Norfolk, Va. Mako Storm, held April 18-21 at the Navy Warfare Development Center’s state-of-the-art maritime operations center, aimed to test the operational warfighting readiness of Reserve Sailors from U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet units, preparing them with rigorous real-life scenarios relevant to today’s dynamic security environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Ian Delossantos)

