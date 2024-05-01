Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Fleet Reserve Sailors Build Warfighting Readiness in Mako Storm 2024 [Image 2 of 4]

    5th Fleet Reserve Sailors Build Warfighting Readiness in Mako Storm 2024

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240418-N-CI480-1007 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. – Vice Adm. John Mustin, chief of the Navy Reserve, speaks April 18, 2024, with Reserve Sailors supporting exercise Mako Storm 2024 on board Naval Station Norfolk, Va. “Our product is warfighter readiness,” Mustin said. “That’s what the Navy Reserve Fighting Instructions deliver, and that’s what fleet commanders expect.” Mako Storm, held April 18-21 at the Navy Warfare Development Center’s state-of-the-art maritime operations center, aimed to test the operational warfighting readiness of Reserve Sailors from U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet units, preparing them with rigorous real-life scenarios relevant to today’s dynamic security environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Ian Delossantos)

    Reserve
    NAVCENT
    Mako Storm
    Navy Warfare Development Center

