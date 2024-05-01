Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    177th Security Forces Squadron Holds Resiliency Stand-Down Day [Image 4 of 4]

    177th Security Forces Squadron Holds Resiliency Stand-Down Day

    BRIGANTINE, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Darion Boyd 

    177th Fighter Wing - NJ Air National Guard

    Members of the 177th Security Forces Squadron play cornhole during a morale event at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6964 in Brigantine, New Jersey, on April 14, 2024. The event was a part of a stand-down day to promote resiliency and encourage community engagement within their squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Darion Boyd)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.04.2024 15:46
    Photo ID: 8381813
    VIRIN: 240414-Z-WF444-2071
    Location: BRIGANTINE, NJ, US
    Resiliency
    Security Forces
    U.S. Air Force
    177th Fighter Wing
    NJANG
    177FW

