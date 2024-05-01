177th Security Forces Squadron Holds Resiliency Stand-Down Day

Mr. James Corbett, co-Founder of Project Refit speaks to members of the 177th Security Forces Squadron during a resiliency event at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6964 in Brigantine, New Jersey, on April 14, 2024. The event was a part of a stand-down day to promote resiliency and encourage community engagement within their squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Darion Boyd)

Date Taken: 04.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.04.2024 Location: BRIGANTINE, NJ, US