Mr. James Corbett, co-Founder of Project Refit speaks to members of the 177th Security Forces Squadron during a resiliency event at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6964 in Brigantine, New Jersey, on April 14, 2024. The event was a part of a stand-down day to promote resiliency and encourage community engagement within their squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Darion Boyd)
This work, 177th Security Forces Squadron Holds Resiliency Stand-Down Day [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Darion Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
177th Security Forces Squadron Holds Resiliency Stand-Down Day
