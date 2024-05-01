177th Security Forces Squadron Holds Resiliency Stand-Down Day

BRIGANTINE, NJ – Airmen assigned to the Security Forces Squadron at the 177th Fighter Wing (177th FW) participated in a stand-down day at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6964 in Brigantine, New Jersey, on April 14, 2024.

The stand-down day, consisting of guest speakers and discussions addressing social and mental stability, was organized by 177th Security Forces leadership to promote resiliency and encourage community engagement within their squadron.

“Today is really meant to be for the troops; to make sure they get the resources that are readily available to them at the unit and state levels” said Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Byrne, operations superintendent of the 177th Security Forces Squadron. “There's been a lot of changes in the recent past where the operations tempo kicks up and the mission changes, and that adds stress to people's lives.”

Mr. James Corbett, co-founder of Project Refit, an organization dedicated to promoting mental health and resiliency among military service members and first responders, served as one of the guest speakers and provided insight on community engagement.

“Project Refit focuses on combating isolation,” said Corbett. “ You have your family, and then you have your community to lean on. To combat isolation effectively, you have to rebuild the community aspect.”

