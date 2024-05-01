Pease Enlisted Council 3-ON-3 Basketball Tournament

Tech. Sgt. Darius Dupree, a member of the 157th Operations Group, goes up for a layup during a game at the 157th Air Refueling Wing Enlisted Council 3-on-3 basketball tournament May 3, 2024 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The tournament provided Airmen the opportunity to compete against each other in a fun way that promotes mission readiness through physical fitness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo Staff Sgt. Timothy Hayden)

