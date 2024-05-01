Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pease Enlisted Council 3-ON-3 Basketball Tournament [Image 3 of 4]

    Pease Enlisted Council 3-ON-3 Basketball Tournament

    NH, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Hayden 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Staff Sgt. Will Soucy, a member of the 157th Force Support Squadron, shoots a basketball over his fellow Airman during the 157th Air Refueling Wing Enlisted Council 3-on-3 basketball tournament May 3, 2024 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The tournament provided Airmen the opportunity to compete against each other in a fun way that promotes mission readiness through physical fitness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo Staff Sgt. Timothy Hayden)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.04.2024 12:50
    Location: NH, US
    Air National Guard
    Fitness
    readiness
    Pease

