The trophy awaits the championship team at the 157th Air Refueling Wing Enlisted Council 3-on-3 basketball tournament May 3, 2024 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The tournament provided Airmen the opportunity to compete against each other in a fun way that promotes mission readiness through physical fitness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo Staff Sgt. Timothy Hayden)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2024 12:50
|Photo ID:
|8381687
|VIRIN:
|240503-Z-DV347-1001
|Resolution:
|5338x3552
|Size:
|10.75 MB
|Location:
|NH, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pease Enlisted Council 3-ON-3 Basketball Tournament [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Timothy Hayden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
