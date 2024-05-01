U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Erik Madera, a jumpmaster assigned to 5th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, awaits word from the crew chief to signal the jump, as U.S. Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) await their turn in the cabin of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during a military free fall (MFF) jump as part of Swift Response 24 near Skillingaryd, Sweden April 30, 2024. Swift Response 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender 24, the Alliance’s largest military exercise since the Cold War, and demonstrates the United States’ ability to rapidly deploy forces to Europe to defend America’s security interests and every inch of NATO territory. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy L. Beery)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.04.2024 04:49 Photo ID: 8381323 VIRIN: 240430-A-PE777-1040 Resolution: 1000x667 Size: 168.59 KB Location: SE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5th Quartermaster TADC executes MFF jump at Swift Response 24 [Image 16 of 16], by SFC Tim Beery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.