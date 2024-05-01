Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th SFG (A) Green Berets execute MFF jump during Swift Response 24 [Image 9 of 16]

    10th SFG (A) Green Berets execute MFF jump during Swift Response 24

    SWEDEN

    04.30.2024

    A U.S. Green Beret assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) executes a military free fall (MFF) jump from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter as the jumpmaster signals the pace count to the next jumper during Swift Response 24 near Skillingaryd, Sweden, April 30, 2024. Swift Response 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender 24, the Alliance’s largest military exercise since the Cold War, and demonstrates the United States’ ability to rapidly deploy forces to Europe to defend America’s security interests and every inch of NATO territory. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy L. Beery)

    Stronger Together
    We Are NATO
    LSGE
    SteadfastDefender24
    SwiftResponse24

