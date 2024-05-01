10th SFG (A) Green Berets execute MFF jump during Swift Response 24

A U.S. Green Beret jumpmaster assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) inspects the parachute of a fellow Green Beret, prior to a military free fall (MFF) jump from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, as part of Swift Response 24 near Skillingaryd, Sweden April 30, 2024. Swift Response 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender 24, the Alliance’s largest military exercise since the Cold War, and demonstrates the United States’ ability to rapidly deploy forces to Europe to defend America’s security interests and every inch of NATO territory. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy L. Beery)

