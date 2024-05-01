Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, Air Force, Sitka Mountain Rescue crews conduct exercises near Sitka, Alaska [Image 28 of 35]

    Coast Guard, Air Force, Sitka Mountain Rescue crews conduct exercises near Sitka, Alaska

    SITKA, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Crews from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka, Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco (WPC 1122), Sitka Mountain Rescue, and Air Force 210th, 211th, and 212th Rescue Squadrons conducted a week-long search and rescue exercise in Sitka, Alaska, April 30 through May 2, 2023. Crews tackled a series of mini scenarios ranging from lost hikers to an avalanche scenario. The exercise culminated with a mass-casualty event involving multiple agencies responding in concert to a scene with 28 survivors in distress. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Second Class Ian Gray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.04.2024 01:35
    Photo ID: 8381164
    VIRIN: 240501-G-TR299-9697
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 17.84 MB
    Location: SITKA, AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Alaska
    PJs
    Coast Guard
    Air Force
    Air Station Sitka
    SAREX 2024

