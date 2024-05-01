Coast Guard, Air Force, Sitka Mountain Rescue crews conduct exercises near Sitka, Alaska [Image 18 of 35]
SITKA, AK, UNITED STATES
05.01.2024
Crews from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka, Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco (WPC 1122), Sitka Mountain Rescue, and Air Force 210th, 211th, and 212th Rescue Squadrons conducted a week-long search and rescue exercise in Sitka, Alaska, April 30 through May 2, 2023. Crews tackled a series of mini scenarios ranging from lost hikers to an avalanche scenario. The exercise culminated with a mass-casualty event involving multiple agencies responding in concert to a scene with 28 survivors in distress. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Second Class Ian Gray)
