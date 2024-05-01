Coast Guard, Air Force, Sitka Mountain Rescue crews conduct exercises near Sitka, Alaska

Crews from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka, Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco (WPC 1122), Sitka Mountain Rescue, and Air Force 210th, 211th, and 212th Rescue Squadrons conducted a week-long search and rescue exercise in Sitka, Alaska, April 30 through May 2, 2023. Crews tackled a series of mini scenarios ranging from lost hikers to an avalanche scenario. The exercise culminated with a mass-casualty event involving multiple agencies responding in concert to a scene with 28 survivors in distress. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Second Class Ian Gray)

