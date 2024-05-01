U.S Air Force KC-46, Italian KC-767, and F-2000 fly together for RF-A

An Italian Air Force KC-767A tanker refuels two F-2000 Eurofighter Typhoons, Aeronautica Militare, over the Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex during RED FLAG-Alaska 24-1, May 2, 2024. RED FLAG-Alaska hosted the first U.S. Air Force KC-46 and Italian Air Force KC-767A formation flight. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Raina Dale)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2024 14:52
|Photo ID:
|8380222
|VIRIN:
|240502-F-LX394-1071
|Resolution:
|4317x2872
|Size:
|513.08 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
