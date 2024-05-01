Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S Air Force KC-46, Italian KC-767, and F-2000 fly together for RF-A [Image 7 of 7]

    U.S Air Force KC-46, Italian KC-767, and F-2000 fly together for RF-A

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Airman Raina Dale 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    An Italian Air Force KC-767A tanker refuels two F-2000 Eurofighter Typhoons, Aeronautica Militare, over the Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex during RED FLAG-Alaska 24-1, May 2, 2024. RED FLAG-Alaska hosted the first U.S. Air Force KC-46 and Italian Air Force KC-767A formation flight. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Raina Dale)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 14:52
    Photo ID: 8380222
    VIRIN: 240502-F-LX394-1071
    Resolution: 4317x2872
    Size: 513.08 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S Air Force KC-46, Italian KC-767, and F-2000 fly together for RF-A [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Raina Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Red Flag-Alaska
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    RFAtoday
    RFA24
    RedFlagAlaska24

