U.S Air Force KC-46, Italian KC-767, and F-2000 fly together for RF-A

An Italian Air Force KC-767A tanker refuels two F-2000 Eurofighter Typhoons, Aeronautica Militare, over the Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex during RED FLAG-Alaska 24-1, May 2, 2024. RED FLAG-Alaska hosted the first U.S. Air Force KC-46 and Italian Air Force KC-767A formation flight. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Raina Dale)

