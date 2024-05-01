U.S Air Force 1st Lt. Jacob Sweeney, a co-pilot assigned to the 349th Air Refueling Squadron, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, co-pilots a KC-46A Pegasus over the Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex during RED FLAG-Alaska 24-1, May 2, 2024. Realistic combat training is essential to the success of air and space operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Raina Dale)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2024 Date Posted: 05.03.2024 14:52 Photo ID: 8380220 VIRIN: 240502-F-LX394-1079 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.2 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S Air Force KC-46, Italian KC-767, and F-2000 fly together for RF-A [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Raina Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.