Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Missouri River Basin runoff forecast improves but remains below average; Fort Peck Flow Test underway [Image 2 of 2]

    Missouri River Basin runoff forecast improves but remains below average; Fort Peck Flow Test underway

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    The graphic on the left is the snow water equivalent map showing the remaining mountain snowpack which is peaked at 73% of normal on April 9 and has 88% of the peak remaining as of May 1 in the Fort Peck reach and the Garrison reach peaked at 82% of normal on April 10 with 89% of the peak remaining as of May 1. The graphic on the right shows the rainfall observed in the Missouri River Basin for the previous 30 days. Eastern Montana saw the least amount of rain while areas downstream of the Mainstem system saw an average of 4-5 inches of precipitation in northeast Nebraska and much of Missouri saw between 6-10 inchs of rain. The May forecast for upper basin runoff is 19.2 million acre feet.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 13:16
    Photo ID: 8379922
    VIRIN: 240503-A-RO090-6532
    Resolution: 3355x2505
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri River Basin runoff forecast improves but remains below average; Fort Peck Flow Test underway [Image 2 of 2], by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Missouri River Basin runoff forecast improves but remains below average; Fort Peck Flow Test underway
    Missouri River Basin runoff forecast improves but remains below average; Fort Peck Flow Test underway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Missouri River Basin runoff forecast improves but remains below average; Fort Peck Flow Test underway

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT