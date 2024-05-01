Missouri River Basin runoff forecast improves but remains below average; Fort Peck Flow Test underway

The graphic on the left is the snow water equivalent map showing the remaining mountain snowpack which is peaked at 73% of normal on April 9 and has 88% of the peak remaining as of May 1 in the Fort Peck reach and the Garrison reach peaked at 82% of normal on April 10 with 89% of the peak remaining as of May 1. The graphic on the right shows the rainfall observed in the Missouri River Basin for the previous 30 days. Eastern Montana saw the least amount of rain while areas downstream of the Mainstem system saw an average of 4-5 inches of precipitation in northeast Nebraska and much of Missouri saw between 6-10 inchs of rain. The May forecast for upper basin runoff is 19.2 million acre feet.

