    Missouri River Basin runoff forecast improves but remains below average; Fort Peck Flow Test underway [Image 1 of 2]

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    MISSOURI RIVER MAINSTEM RESERVOIR DATA Pool Elevation (feet above mean sea level) On April 30 Change in April Water in Storage (1,000 acre-feet) On April 30 % of 1967-2023 Average Change in April Fort Peck 2231.3 +0.1 14,231 99 +30 Garrison 1835.5 +0.2 17,091 96 +12 Oahe 1602.2 -1.3 17,061 96 -365 Big Bend 1421.1 0.0 1,694 99 +1 Fort Randall 1356.5 +3.6 3,528 106 +300 Gavins Point 1207.8 +1.1 368 95 +24 Total 53,973 98 +2 WATER RELEASES AND ENERGY GENERATION FOR APRIL Average Release in 1,000 cfs Releases in 1,000 acre-feet Generation in Million kWh Fort Peck 6.2 369 54 Garrison 15.9 946 144 Oahe 25.4 1,512 224 Big Bend 27.1 1,615 87 Fort Randall 25.0 1,490 157 Gavins Point 29.4 1,750 57 Total 723

