    MCAS Iwakuni STEM Day 2024 [Image 8 of 9]

    MCAS Iwakuni STEM Day 2024

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force teach life saving techniques to a student from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni during a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 3, 2024. U.S. Marines, Sailors, and civilians along with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members displayed equipment and held interactive demonstrations to teach children about STEM-related careers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 05:39
    Photo ID: 8379024
    VIRIN: 240503-M-DL962-1324
    Resolution: 7105x4739
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni STEM Day 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Children
    Alliance
    Community
    Friendship Day
    Stem Day

