MCAS Iwakuni STEM Day 2024

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Linda Orozco, a nurse with Naval Family Branch Clinic Iwakuni, and a native of Texas, teaches a student from Marine Corp Air Station Iwakuni about proper life saving techniques during a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 3, 2024. U.S. Marines, Sailors, and civilians along with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members displayed equipment and held interactive demonstrations to teach children about STEM-related careers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP