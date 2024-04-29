Students from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hammer nails into a board during a construction demonstration hosted by Sailors assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS Iwakuni, and Sailors assigned to Naval Construction Battalion 4, Thirtieth Naval Construction Battalion, during a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) day at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 3, 2024. U.S. Marines, Sailors, and civilians along with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members displayed equipment and held interactive demonstrations to teach children about STEM-related careers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 05.03.2024 05:39 Photo ID: 8379016 VIRIN: 240503-M-DL962-6349 Resolution: 7694x5132 Size: 3.68 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCAS Iwakuni STEM Day 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.